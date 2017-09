EXCLUSIVE: Peter Sollett has been set to direct Match for DreamWorks Pictures. Scripted by Brenda Hsueh, the film is a romantic comedy set in a world where a federal agency finds your perfect match. Dylan Clark and Beau Bauman are producing for Dylan Clark Productions.

Sollett’s credits include Nick And Norah’s Infinite Playlist and Freeheld. He is repped by CAA and attorney Morris Yorn.