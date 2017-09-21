This party animal is sportin’ a blue jacket but no pants. He treats fellow woodland creatures to an “all you can eat” in a garden, even the fox who tried to make hasenpfeffer out of him. He hosts a swingin’ bash — well, “hosts” is not the correct verb, as the place clearly isn’t his. Then again, neither is the garden. Meet Peter Rabbit, titular star of Sony’s live-action/animation hybrid. Check out the first trailer above.

While this likely isn’t the way Beatrix Potter imagined the furry hero of her turn-of-the-20th-century literary classic, James Corden couldn’t care less. The Late Late Show and trophycast host voices the mischievous and adventurous Peter in an irreverent contemporary telling. The logline: Peter’s feud with menacing farmer Mr. McGregor (Domhnall Gleeson) escalates to greater heights than ever before as they rival for the affections of the warm-hearted animal lover (Rose Byrne) who lives next door.

The voice cast also features Margot Robbie, Elizabeth Debicki and Daisy Ridley as respective triplets Flopsy, Mopsy and Cottontail, with Sam Neill among the human element. Will Gluck directed the film, which he and Rob Lieber co-wrote. Columbia Pictures opens Peter Rabbit wide on February 9.