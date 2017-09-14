FX’s John Landgraf, HBO’s Casey Bloys, UTA’s David Kramer and NatGeo’s Courteney Monroe have been added as advisers to Peabody, the Georgia-based organization behind the prestigious Peabody Awards.

The four new members will serve on the board of advisers, a group of prominent entertainment and media industry leaders providing support for Peabody’s current and future initiatives.

The board of advisers is separate from the organization’s traditional board of jurors that evaluates entries and bestows the awards for excellence in electronic media.

“As Peabody continues to grow, the board of advisers serve a vital role by providing insight and guidance on our efforts to build upon the program’s mission to celebrate stories that matter,” said Peabody executive director Jeffrey Jones. “We welcome these new members and appreciate their leadership in helping us promote engagement and conversation around transformative media programming throughout the year.”

Bloys is President of HBO Programming and oversees all programming for HBO and Cinemax; UTA Co-President Kramer runs the agency’s motion picture group; Landgraf is CEO of FX Networks and FX Productions, overseeing all aspects of entertainment and business operations for FX Networks; and Monroe is CEO of National Geographic Global Networks, in charge of global programming, operations and marketing for the National Geographic Channels and also is responsible for all operations of National Geographic Studios.

The four new advisers join more than 20 others on the board including Lionsgate Television chairman Kevin Beggs, A+E Networks President and CEO Nancy Dubuc, Hulu SVP/Head of Content Craig Erwich, NBC Entertainment Chairman Bob Greenblatt and Netflix COO Ted Sarandos.

Peabody is based at the University of Georgia’s Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication.