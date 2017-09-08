The consensus was that the NFL kickoff game last night was favorites the New England Patriots to lose – and lose the defending Super Bowl champions did to the Kansas City Chiefs.

In a 42-27 win over Tom Brady and crew in a game that went past midnight on the East Coast, the Chiefs brought some real drama to the start of the 2017-2018 season. The Kansas City team also took some hits with cornerback Marcus Peters getting blowback on social media and more for sitting for the national anthem in protest and Erin Berry suffering a potential torn Achilles tendon in the match-up at Gillette Stadium.

Still, with a 14.6/25 in meter-market ratings, the beginning of the new NFL season was not exactly a winner for the league and NBC.

Even though better than anything on any of the Big 4 have done in the overnights in months, those numbers are down a sobering 12% from the early results of the Denver Broncos’ tight 21-20 victory over the Carolina Panthers in last year’s kickoff on September 8, 2016.

Long season short, that’s not a good start for either the NFL or networks hoping to gain some traction from last year’s ratings blows.

To put some greater context, the 2016 kickoff game, which was down from both the 2015 and the 2014 openers, went on to snare a 9.4/33 rating among adults 18-49 and 25.19 million viewers. With the Super Bowl 50 champs 10-points down at one point before surging for the win, the Broncos vs. Panthers opener was the fourth year in a row that a NFL kickoff game topped 25 million viewers. With 27.5 million sets of eyeballs, the 2010 kickoff game between the New Orleans Saints and the Minnesota Vikings still holds the record for most watched season opener since the Thursday traditional started in 2002.

Of course, last night’s game comes off last season’s sacked ratings, as NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, who was soundly booed and mocked by clown nose sporting Patriots fans at Foxborough last night, the Comcast-owned net and others are more than aware. Starting out in a 12% decline, a generous analysis had ratings for the 2016-2017 season down around 8% overall from the year before in the end.

Before last night’s results, a sliver of hope had seemed to emerge as this year’s preseason play has been up 5% over the same games the year before. Heading into on NBC this weekend, everyone will be putting a lot of stock in a strong game between the big market New York Giants and the Dallas Cowboys delivering the goods and the numbers to turn things around.

Until then, we’ll update with more of Thursday’s kickoff ratings as we get them throughout the day and also those Big Brother, Battle of the Network Stars and Beat Shazam results too. In the meantime, here are the Top 10 markets for last night’s game:

Providence 35.6/55 Kansas City 35.5/55 Boston 35.0/59 Denver 20.6/38 New Orleans 20.4/29 Norfolk 18.9/31 Richmond 18.9/30 Buffalo 17.7/30 Milwaukee 17.2/28 Seattle 17.1/32

