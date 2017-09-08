Paramount Television and Anonymous Content have signed a two-year first-look deal with Angus Wall and Linda Carlson’s Rock Paper Scissors Entertainment production company for both scripted and unscripted content.

Under the pact, Rock Paper Scissors will continue to focus on visual storytelling and will be developing multiple formats from long form to limited, drama to comedy and documentaries.

The deal with Rock Paper Scissors comes on the heels of Paramount TV and Anonymous Content expanding and extending their first-look deal through the end of 2019.

“With our partners at Anonymous Content, we are constantly identifying cutting-edge storytellers to partner with,” said Amy Powell, President of Paramount Television. “Angus and the team at Rock Paper Scissors Entertainment are in-line with the type of projects we are looking to bring to life and we are excited to see what we can create together.”

“Angus and I started working together in 1987 at Propaganda Films and it is a joy to be working together again,” added Steve Golin, founder and CEO of Anonymous Content. “I have so much admiration for him, Linda Carlson and their brilliant team at Rock Paper Scissors Entertainment.”

In addition to their other businesses including Rock Paper Scissors (editorial), a52 (VFX) and elastic (design/animation/ production), Carlson and Wall also are founders and partners in Jax, the motion picture and television trailer house behind such campaigns as Ready Player One, Justice League, Logan Lucky, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, Game of Thrones, Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them, Atomic Blonde, and Star Trek Beyond, among others. They’ve also executive produced documentaries for Netflix including Icarus, Amanda Knox, Five Came Back and the Oscar-nominated 13th and Winter on Fire.

Paramount TV & Anonymous Content’s previously announced projects include Berlin Station, now in production on its second season on Epix; 13 Reasons Why, also in production on Season 2 at Netflix; Maniac, a 10-episode dark comedy series ordered by Netflix to be directed by Cary Fukunaga and starring Emma Stone and Jonah Hill; a drama series based on Caleb Carr’s The Alienist for TNT; Spoonbenders based on Daryl Gregory’s anticipated novel; and The Vampire Chronicles, based on Anne Rice’s best-selling series, among others.

Wall, Carlson and Rock Paper Scissors Entertainment are repped by ICM Partners, Sentient and attorney Bob Wallerstein.