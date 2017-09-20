Longtime Criminal Minds executive producer/showrunner Erica Messer has set up a new drama project at ABC. Paradise Falls, which Messer will write and executive produce, comes from ABC Studios, where she is based.

Paradise Falls is described as a grounded look at the challenging life of a multi-generational family. It centers on a working mom who figures out the best way to guide her kids (and even the adults) is through a series of homemade parenting videos.

ABC

Paradise Falls stems from a two-year pod deal Messer signed with ABC Studios in July for her Erica Messer Productions. Overseeing the project for the company is Erica Messer Prods. development executive Deborah Cincotta.

Messer is in her seventh year at the helm of Criminal Minds and her 13th year overall with the crime drama produced by ABC Studios and CBS TV Studios.

Messer started her career as a writer on Alias and did stints on The O.C. and Charmed before joining Criminal Minds as a co-producer in 2005, rising through the ranks to executive producer and showrunner. In addition to running the mothership series, Messer also created, executive produced and ran spinoff Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders. She is repped by UTA and attorney Ken Richman.