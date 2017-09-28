EXCLUSIVE: Entertainer and media content creator Kristen Hancher, who has more than 17 million followers on the social video app Musical.ly, has signed with Paradigm Talent Agency for representation.

The 18-year-old has north of 3 million Instagram followers and her own digital series on the Brat Network entitled Misshaps. Hancher, a Toronto native, has been nominated twice for the Teen Choice Award and also picked up a nom for Breakout Creator at this year’s Streamy Awards.

Hancher continues to be repped by manager Matt Dugan and attorneys Naader Banki and Jordan Bromley at Manatt Phelps & Phillips.