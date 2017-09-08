Parade Deck Films has acquired theatrical distribution rights to The Man From Earth: Holocene, director Richard Schenkman’s sequel to his 2007 sci-fi The Man From Earth. It stars returnees David Lee Smith and William Katt as well as Vanessa Williams, Michael Dorn, Sterling Knight, Akemi Look and Brittany Curran. The film, which will bow October 13, catches up with John Oldman (Smith), the 14,000 year-old “Man from Earth” who is now comfortably hiding in plain sight as a college professor in Northern California. His existence comes crashing down when four students discover his deepest secret, putting his life in danger. In addition to the film’s release, a 10th Anniversary Special Edition of the original will be released on both Blu-ray and DVD in November and will include the documentary, The Man From Earth: Legacy.

Vision Films and Caru Pictures have picked up the distribution rights to geopolitical documentary film A Dying King: The Shah Of Iran written and directed by Bobak Kalhor. The film will rollout in Southern California theaters beginning November 15 and expanding into other cities around the nation, before its digital release in January. The docu centers on the late Shah of Iran, Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, who on January 16, 1979 left Iran, commencing what became a 19-month odyssey to exile in Egypt, Morocco, Bahamas, Mexico, the United States, Panama, and back to Egypt again where he passed away on July 27, 1980—exactly 557 days after being forced from his Peacock Throne. the film See the trailer below.