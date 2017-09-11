EXCLUSIVE: PaperChase Films has secured a first look deal with music video director Kevin Kerslake, which includes options for three of Kerslake’s original scripts, Silver Lake, Double Hit Mickey, and a geo-political thriller adapted from Kerslake’s graphic novel, Ciudad.

Kerslake, who has directed music videos for Green Day, the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Prince, Nirvana, R.E.M., Depeche Mode and the Rolling Stones, wrote, produced and directed the 2016 documentary film As I Am: The Life And Times Of DJ AM, on famed turntablist Adam “DJ AM”, who died in 2009.

“With our shared roots in Los Angles counter-cultures and Kevin’s distinct style in storytelling, there is an undeniable synchronicity in us teaming up on this material,” says PaperChase CEO Dillon D. Jordan. “Having been at the epicenter of not just one but several key turning points in pop culture, Kevin’s unique voice gives these scripts a rawness and authenticity that will resonate with audiences. TIFF is proving to be a vital place for PaperChase Films to catalyze an already impressive 2018 rollout. We couldn’t be more thrilled.”

Jordan, who was part of the producing team on As I Am, is a producer on The Kid, starring Dane DeHaan and Ethan Hawke as well as the Boaz Yakin’s Boarding School.