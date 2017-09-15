EXCLUSIVE: Lotus Entertainment has set Christine Boylan to adapt Painkiller Jane, Jimmy Palmiotti and Joe Quesada’s iconic comic series that has Jessica Chastain attached to star and produce along with Solipsist Films’ Stephen L’Heureux and Kelly Carmichael, latter of whom is Chastain’s partner at 375 Pictures. Lenny Beckerman will produce for Lotus.

REX/Shutterstock

Chastain will play Jane Vasko, a New York City street cop who gets recruited by the FBI to infiltrate a major NYC drug and human trafficking ring. In a near-death experience, Jane develops exceptional regenerative abilities that give her a unique indestructible advantage. With nothing to live for and no way to die, Painkiller Jane becomes an unstoppable force of nature seeking revenge to those who destroyed her life as she leaves a path of death and destruction in her wake.

Boylan’s credits include Punisher, Hellblazer and Once Upon a Time and WME reps her. Graphic novelist Palmiotti has penned volumes of Deadpool, Jonah Hex, Punisher and is currently writing Harley Quinn for DC Comics. Monilith, based on his graphic novel, is set up at Lionsgate.