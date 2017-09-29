There were weather issues, national anthem protest concerns and a helmet-to-helmet hit from the Chicago Bears’ Danny Trevathan that put Green Bay Packers receiver Davante Adams in the hospital last night on the season kick-off of on CBS.

Despite all that, and that 47-minute delay after the first quarter due to lightning, Green Bay continued its winning streak with a 35-14 crushing of the Bears on the home turf of Lambeau Field. The weather couldn’t slow the Packers down once the game restarted and, with players and fans linking arms in unity, no one took an increasingly controversial knee last night in protest over racial injustice during the “Star Spangled Banner.”

However, it all still was not a good result for CBS and the NFL as the match-up went late and delivered 9.9/18 in metered market ratings. That’s down 13% from the 2016 TNF opener on CBS and NFL Network when the New York Jets beat the Buffalo Bills 37-31. In the first of five TNFs that CBS have this year, last night’s game was shown on NFL Network and made its live debut on Amazon.

Eventually, on a night of no competition from the other nets and with the match-up being shown live on Twitter, last year’s September 15 8:27 – 11:37 PM TNF CBS kickoff game ended up with 15.4 million viewers and a 5.4/21 rating among adults 18-49. The start of the third season of TNF on the House of Moonves, those 2016 numbers were a 27% and 29% fall respectively from the 2015 TNF debut on CBS and NFL Network.

However, out of the immediate context of the overnight numbers for this year’s TNF, this latest decline comes as the league, broadcasters and cable are biting their already chewed up nails over last year’s ratings and what could be coming down the line.

While ratings overall are actually up a tiny bit over last year right now, the 2016-2017 NFL season saw a nearly 10% decline from the year before. That’s a big hit for the big money league, and one that some are already feeling the sting of again with the likes of heavyweight Sunday Night Football hurting again this year. Then, there is the increased political spotlight in the usually conservative NFL after Donald Trump called for a boycott of the league and repeatedly berated players for following now ex-San Francisco 49er Colin Kaepernick publicly protesting police brutality and racial injustice by not standing for the national anthem. Last night’s linking arms by both teams was an attempt to deflect some of that attention.

Then again, yesterday also saw the former Celebrity Apprentice host tell Fox News that team owners have told him that they are “afraid” of their players and it is up to the NFL to stop the “disrespectful” attitude towards the flag. “They can stop it,” President Trump said on Thursday of the NFL. “They have rules for everything: You can’t dance in the end zone. You can’t wear the pink socks, relative to breast cancer…They have rules for everything.”

With all that, unlike last year, the TNF opener on CBS faced some real competition off the field. ABC and NBC had the season premiere of Grey’s Anatomy and the highly anticipated return after more than a decade of Will & Grace among their offerings – with both possibly seeing additional benefits due to the delay in last nigh’st game. Competition, along with those weather delays, that could prove a mitigating factor for this year’s opener’s numbers.

So, stay tuned, we’ll update with more TNF numbers and results of the other shows on the Big 4 last night when we get them. In the meantime, two things to takeaway from last night’s Packers vs. Bears game. One, it as up 6% in MM over the last time the two teams fought it out on CBS and NFL Network’s TNF on October 20 last year. Two, last night’s game peaked with a 11.3/19 in the 9 – 9:15 slot, just before the match-up was stopped for almost an hour because of those weather issues.