Nearly a week after Carlos Munoz Portal died while scouting locations for Narcos, Pablo Escobar’s brother, Roberto De Jesus Escobar Gaviria, has urged Netflix to change the security protocol of its production.

“People are dying,” said Olof K. Gustafsson, CEO of Escobar Inc. “It’s clearly not safe to film shows about drug lords.”

Gaviria was the lead accountant for the Medellín cartel, but before that, he was the chief of the hitman. In 1993, he was arrested and while in prison, he received a letter bomb that made him half-blind and half-deaf. “I have survived many assassination attempts and kidnappings,” Gaviria said. “I am very experienced in survival and security protocols.”

Said Gustafsson: “We tried to contact Netflix after the news of Carlos Muñoz Portal passing last week to speak about their security issues with no response. I think it is important that they take care of this soon.”

Specifics about Portal’s death have yet to be released, but his body was found in his car and had sustained several gunshot wounds. The vehicle was found on an unnamed dirt road in San Bartolo Actopan, part of the municipality of Temascalapa. The site is located very close to the border with Hidalgo, which is notorious for drug-related homicides.