Father-son reality series Ozzy and Jack’s World Detour has been picked up for a 10-episode second season with a twist. The unscripted series, from T-Group Productions, will be moving from History, where it aired its first season, to its A+E Networks sibling A&E.

Ozzy and Jack’s World Detour stars heavy metal icon Ozzy Osbourne and Jack Osbourne as they hit the road on a father-son journey they’ve waited years to take. Season 1 brought them to such historically significant spots as Mt. Rushmore, Stonehenge, The Alamo, Roswell, The Jamestown Settlement and Sun Studio.

I hear, from portfolio perspective, Ozzy and Jack’s World Detour was deemed a better fit for A&E where it will join similar family reality series with humor, including Wahlburgers as well as The Lowe Files, which features actor Rob Lowe and his sons taking trips to investigate paranormal phenomena. Additionally, A+E Networks recently made a strategic programming shift, with A&E exiting scripted original programming to double down on reality series and History beefing up status as a scripted brand.

Ozzy and Jack’s World Detour is produced by T-Group Productions with Osbourne Media. Jenny Daly, Jack Osbourne, R. Greg Johnston, Peter Glowski and Rob Lobl serve as executive producers.