Starz’s hit drama series Outlander drew 1.49 million viewers in Live+SD for its 8 PM Sunday night Season 3 premiere. Over three Starz airings Sunday night, the premiere drew 2.09 million viewers, the most ever for Outlander, besting the series’ “The Wedding” episode (2.04M).

The 8 PM premiere with 1.49 million viewers is Starz’s highest for a season premiere after Power Season 3 (2.26M) and Power Season 4 (1.68M).

The Season 3 premiere episodes also saw gains with women: W18+ (948K) up 8% vs the second season premiere (878K); W35+ (899K) up 13% (799K); and adults 50+ (1.05M) up 15% (911K).

The 13-episode new season is based on Voyager, the third of eight books in Diana Gabaldon’s bestselling Outlander series. It picks up right after Claire (Caitriona Balfe) travels through returns from the 1700s to her life in 1948. Now pregnant with Jamie’s (Sam Heughan) child, she struggles with the fallout of her sudden reappearance and its effect on her marriage to her first husband, Frank (Tobias Menzies).

Series developer Ronald D. Moore, Maril Davis, Matthew B. Roberts, Toni Graphia, Anne Kenney and Andy Harries serve as executive producers of Outlander, which is produced by Tall Ship Productions, Story Mining & Supply Company and Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television.