There’s this: “It’s not about sex, it’s about getting through the night. I think I could sleep again if there was somebody next to me. You know, someone nice.” And there’s this: “You know how it is — people talk.” Here’s the first full trailer for Our Souls at Night, Netflix’s original move that pairs Oscar-winning icons Robert Redford and Jane Fonda for the first time since The Electric Horseman in 1979. Before that, they played newlyweds in the 1967 film adaptation of Neil Simon’s Barefoot in the Park.

Louis and Addie are longtime neighbors who never really knew each other — he calls her “Miss Moore” when she comes to his house for the first time. Both have lost their longtime spouses — quite a while back, it appears — and are lonely. As they begin to get to know each other, they’re nervous about what the other locals might say because talk is cheap when the story is good. After some time, the nascent couple is ready to spread the news.

“What if we go into town, have lunch?” Redford’s Louis asks Fonda’s Addie. “Sounds fine to me. Maybe I’ll wear something bright and flashy.”

Netflix, please get Redford to guest/recur/star on Grace and Frankie.

Ritesh Batra directed Our Souls at Night from a screenplay by Kent Haruf, Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber. We could list off the co-stars, but really — this is Robert Redford and Jane Fonda together onscreen for the first time since the Johnson administration. So check out the trailer — replete with Van Morrison’s perfectly chosen Astral Weeks track “Sweet Thing” — and tell us what you think. The film goes live September 29 on Netflix.