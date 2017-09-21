Russia has selected Andrey Zvyagintsev’s Cannes Jury Prize winner Loveless as its entry into the Best Foreign Language Film Oscar race. This is the director’s third time repping his country after 2003’s Venice Golden Lion winner The Return and 2014’s Leviathan. The latter took the Best Screenplay trophy in Cannes that year, as well as winning the Foreign Language Golden Globe and scoring an Oscar nomination.

Sony Pictures Classics acquired all North and Latin American rights to Loveless in the first domestic deal on a Competition title in Cannes in May.

Producer Alexander Rodnyansky told the Interfax news agency today that the Russian selection committee had chosen the film by “an overwhelming majority.” Rodnyansky earlier told Interfax he was “sure we have a shot” at winning. A family drama, it’s also critical of Russian society — much as was the case with Leviathan.
Loveless centers on Zhenya and Boris, who are going through a vicious divorce marked by resentment, frustration and recriminations. Already embarking on new lives, each with a new partner, they are impatient to start again, to turn the page – even if it means threatening to abandon their 12-year-old son Alyosha. Until, after witnessing one of their fights, Alyosha disappears and the pair must come together.

Loveless is co-written by Zvyagintsev and Oleg Negin. Producers are Non-Stop Production, Fetisoff Illusion, Why Not Production, Les Films du Fleuve and Senator Film Production with support from Eurimages, Arte, Canal+, WDR and Cine+. Wild Bunch has international sales.

Here’s the updated running list of submissions so far:

2017 Foreign Language Film Oscar Submissions

  • AlbaniaDay Break – Gentian Koçi
  • AlgeriaRoad To Istanbul – Rachid Bouchareb
  • AustriaHappy End – Michael Haneke
  • AzerbaijanPomegranate Orchard – Ilgar Najaf
  • BelgiumRacer And The Jailbird (Le Fidèle) – Michaël R Roskam
  • Bosnia and HerzegovinaMen Don’t Cry – Alena Drljevića
  • BrazilBingo: King Of The Mornings (Le Fidèle) – Daniel Rezende
  • BulgariaGlory (Le Fidèle) – Kristina Grozeva and Petar Valchanov
  • CambodiaFirst They Killed My Father – Angelina Jolie
  • ChileA Fantastic Woman – Sebastian Lelio
  • ColombiaGuilty Men – Iván Gaona
  • CroatiaQuit Staring At My Plate – Hana Jušić
  • Czech RepublicIce Mother – Bohdan Sláma
  • DenmarkYou Disappear – Peter Schønau Fog
  • Dominican RepublicWoodpeckers – José Maria Cabral
  • EgyptSheikh Jackson – Amr Salama
  • EstoniaNovember – Rainer Sarnet
  • FinlandTom Of Finland – Dome Karukoski
  • GeorgiaScary Mother – Ana Urushadze
  • GermanyIn The Fade – Fatih Akin
  • GreeceAmerika Square – Yannis Sakardis
  • Hong KongMad World – Wong Chung
  • HungaryOn Body And Soul – Ildikó Enyedi
  • IcelandUnder The Tree – Hafsteinn Gunnar Sigurðsson
  • IraqThe Dark Wind – Hussein Hussan
  • IrelandSong Of Granite – Pat Collins
  • IsraelFoxtrot – Samuel Maoz
  • JapanHer Love Boils Bathwater – Ryota Nakano
  • KosovoUnwanted – Edon Rizvanolli
  • Kyrgyzstan Centaur – Aktan Abdykalykov
  • LaosDearest Sister – Mattie Do
  • LatviaThe Chronicles Of Melanie – Viestur Kairish
  • LebanonThe Insult – Ziad Doueiri
  • LithuaniaFrost – Sarunas Bartas
  • LuxembourgBarrage – Laura Schroeder
  • MexicoTempestad – Tatiana Huezo
  • MoroccoRazzia – Nabil Ayouch
  • NepalSeto Surya (White Sun) – Deepak Rauniyar
  • NetherlandsLalya M – Mijke de Jong
  • NorwayThelma – Joachim Trier
  • PakistanSaawan – Farhan Alam
  • PalestineWajib – Annemarie Jacir
  • PeruRosa Chumbe – Jonatan Relayze
  • PolandSpoor – Agnieszka Holland
  • PortugalSaint George – Marco Martins
  • RomaniaThe Fixer – Adrian Sitaru
  • RussiaLoveless – Andrey Zvyagintsev
  • SerbiaRequiem For Mrs J – Bojan Vuletić
  • SlovakiaThe Line – Peter Bebjak
  • SerbiaThe Miner – Hanna Antonina Wojcik Slak
  • South KoreaA Taxi Driver – Jang Hoon
  • SpainSummer 1993 – Carla Simon
  • SwedenThe Square – Ruben Östlund
  • SwitzerlandThe Divine Order – Petra Volpe
  • TaiwanSmall Talk – Huang Hui-chen
  • ThailandBy The Time It Gets Dark – Anocha Suwichakornpong
  • TurkeyAyla: The Daughter of War – Ca Ulkay
  • UkraineBlack Level – Valentyn Vasyanovych
  • UKMy Pure Land – Sarmad Masud
  • VenezuelaEl Inca – Ignacio Castillo Cottin
  • VietnamFather And Son – Lương Đình Dũng