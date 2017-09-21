Russia has selected Andrey Zvyagintsev’s Cannes Jury Prize winner Loveless as its entry into the Best Foreign Language Film Oscar race. This is the director’s third time repping his country after 2003’s Venice Golden Lion winner The Return and 2014’s Leviathan. The latter took the Best Screenplay trophy in Cannes that year, as well as winning the Foreign Language Golden Globe and scoring an Oscar nomination.

Sony Pictures Classics acquired all North and Latin American rights to Loveless in the first domestic deal on a Competition title in Cannes in May.

Producer Alexander Rodnyansky told the Interfax news agency today that the Russian selection committee had chosen the film by “an overwhelming majority.” Rodnyansky earlier told Interfax he was “sure we have a shot” at winning. A family drama, it’s also critical of Russian society — much as was the case with Leviathan.

Loveless centers on Zhenya and Boris, who are going through a vicious divorce marked by resentment, frustration and recriminations. Already embarking on new lives, each with a new partner, they are impatient to start again, to turn the page – even if it means threatening to abandon their 12-year-old son Alyosha. Until, after witnessing one of their fights, Alyosha disappears and the pair must come together.

Loveless is co-written by Zvyagintsev and Oleg Negin. Producers are Non-Stop Production, Fetisoff Illusion, Why Not Production, Les Films du Fleuve and Senator Film Production with support from Eurimages, Arte, Canal+, WDR and Cine+. Wild Bunch has international sales.

