Country submissions for the Foreign Language Oscar race are coming fast as the cutoff date approaches in a few weeks’ time. Today, Hungary selected the Berlin Film Festival’s Golden Bear winner On Body And Soul as its entry.

The film is Ildikó Enyedi’s love story set in a Budapest slaughterhouse. It follows two damaged souls who develop a spiritual kinship. It’s also Enyedi’s return to the international scene after her 1989 title My Twentieth Century.

In Berlin, the drama also took the FIPRESCI Prize and the Ecumenical Jury Prize last February. In June, it topped the Sydney Film Festival competition.

Hungary has had a strong showing in nominations for the foreign-language Oscar, and has won twice including as recently as 2015’s Son Of Saul.

On Body And Soul was released in Hungary by Mozinet in March and performed strongly in local theaters. It’s next in Toronto’s Contemporary World Cinema program. Films Boutique has international sales.

Here’s a running list of submissions:

2017 Foreign Language Film Oscar Submissions