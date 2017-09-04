South Korea’s attention understandably is focused elsewhere at the moment, but the country has put up the Oscar meter on A Taxi Driver: The historical drama its official entry for the 2018 Foreign Language Film race. The film U.S. distributor Well Go USA confirmed the news to Deadline.

Set during 1980 Gwangju Uprising, director Jang Hoon’s A Taxi Driver is based on a real-life local hero — an anonymous cabbie (Snowpiercer star Song Kang-ho) who drives a German journalist (Thomas Kretschmann) to Gwangju city and back so the reporter can broadcast details of the government’s murderous crackdown on a pro-democracy rebellion. After martial law is declared, students take to the streets, particularly in the southern city, where a military siege is on.

Showbox released the film locally, and it has made nearly $83 million in South Korea, becoming the No. 1 film of 2017 there. Well Go USA opened A Taxi Driver on August 11 in North America, which is has yet to cross the $100,000 barrier.

Jang’s previous film, 2011’s The Front Line, also earned his country Academy Award entry, but no South Korean film has drawn a nomination.

