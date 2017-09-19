Oscar Pistorius: Blade Runner Killer, a movie about the famed Paralympic gold medalist sprint runner turned convicted murderer, has been greenlit by Lifetime for a November premiere.

Lifetime

Written by Amber Benson and co-produced by ThinkFactory Media, Oscar Pistorius: Blade Runner Killer tells the story of Pistorius, dubbed the Blade Runner, and his rise to fame as the first double-leg amputee to participate in the Olympics. Starring Andreas Damm (Elementary) in the title role, the movie chronicles Pistorius’ resilience to overcome his disability combined with his apparent fairy tale relationship with model Reeva Steenkamp, played by Toni Garrn. It all shattered Valentine’s Day night in 2013 when four bullets were fired and Reeva’s life was taken. Her shocking death and the courtroom drama that followed captured the world’s attention.

Told from the point of view of Steenkamp and her mother, the movie looks at the events leading up to the killing, the relationship between Oscar and Reeva, the cracks that were forming in it, as well as what allegedly happened on that tragic night and the courtroom trials that followed.

The film was produced by Eric Tomosunas and Swirl Films for Thinkfactory Media and executive produced by Leslie Greif. Norman Stone directs.

Pistorius was initially convicted of manslaughter for Steenkamp’s death and was released after serving one year of a five-year sentence. That conviction was later overturned by a South African appeals court and he was then convicted of the more serious charge of murder and sentenced to six years. The state appealed the six-year sentence, saying it was too short.The South Africa Supreme Court said Tuesday it will hear the state’s arguments on November 3.

Oscar Pistorius: Blade Runner Killer will make its world premiere November 11 at 8 PM ET/PT on Lifetime.