The first report from “new” 60 Minutes special contributor Oprah Winfrey is scheduled to be broadcast on the program’s 50th-season launch, CBS News said this morning, to the surprise of no one.

Way back in January, the news division announced it had signed Winfrey as a “special contributor” to the venerable newsmag, adding she would make her first appearance on the Sunday franchise “this fall.” It’s widely understood you don’t go to the trouble and expense of lining up Winfrey and unveil her on any old fall episode, so virtually everyone’s money was on her being the star of the 50th-season starter.

CBS News did not say what Winfrey’s segment will be about September 24 – because a good second headline is a terrible thing to waste.

It did, however, note the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences will honor the newsmag with a 50th anniversary tribute at its Emmy Awards ceremony on October 5 in New York City. The program will mark the milestone with an hourlong broadcast in November. November is a sweep month.

60 Minutes averaged 12.42 million viewers over its 49th season, made Nielsen’s Top 10 weekly list 22 times, and was the only network newsmagazine to gain in overall audience this season, finishing up 1% in viewers.