Secrets and Lies alumna Mekia Cox is returning to the ABC fold as a newly promoted series regular in the reset Season 7 of Once Upon A Time.

Cox plays Princess Tiana, the character from the Disney feature The Princess and The Frog. She was initially cast as a recurring in July amid several new cast additions for the rebooted Season 7. She was recently promoted and will continue as a series regular following the third episode.

Once Upon A Time returns for Season 7 with a slew of new characters and rebooted storylines. The new season will focus on returning cast members Lana Parrilla, Robert Carlyle and Colin O’Donoghue, along with The Walking Dead‘s Andrew J. West, who was introduced in the Season 6 finale. It’s also moved its setting from make-believe Storybrooke, Maine to Seattle.

During the show’s session during the summer TCA press tour, Once Upon A Time EPs promised TV critics that the reboot will not undo all of those happy endings of Seasons 1-6, including those of characters who exited the show as actors’ contracts ended.

“We are not looking to get rid of any of the happy endings set up, but we are moving forward, and think we have found a way to achieve both things,” EP/creator Edward Kitsis said at the time.

Cox was last seen on ABC opposite Juliette Lewis and Michael Ealy in Secrets and Lies. She most recently recurred on NBC’s Chicago Med and Impastor on TV Land. Cox is repped by Charlton Blackburne Management, Global Artists Agency and attorney Jeff Bernstein.

Once Upon A Time Season 7 premieres Friday, October 6 at 8/7c.