Omarosa Manigault, the former Apprentice contestant turned Donald Trump adviser and staffer, reportedly is being sidelined from direct Oval Office access by new White House chief of staff John Kelly. The reason?

Seems she triggers the president’s anger at detractors like Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski.

“When Gen. Kelly is talking about clamping down on access to the Oval, she’s patient zero,” a source close to the Trump administration tells The Daily Beast.

Kelly’s attempts to restrict what was formerly unfettered staff access to Trump has even included First Daughter Ivanka Trump, and previous press reports noted that former chief of staff Reince Priebus specifically tried to keep Manigault from various White House meetings.

But anonymous sources suggest to the Daily Beast that Kelly has largely succeeded where Priebus failed, with Manigault’s direct access to Trump limited since late July.

Manigault, who serves as the communications director for the Office of Public Liaison, was “one of the worst offenders” of conveying negative news coverage to the president, the article notes, prompting Trump to fume for “at least the rest of the day.”

A specific example cited by a White House source was Manigault’s telling Trump about comments made by Morning Joe co-hosts Scarborough and Brzezinski, leading in part “to the president’s mounting rage against the MSNBC couple, which exploded in late June when Trump attacked them and tweeted that, among other things, Brzezinski ‘was bleeding badly from a face-lift.’”

Manigault’s pot-stirring “quickly overshadowed her comms duties and pro-Trump outreach to African-American audiences,” per the Beast. The former Apprentice and Celebrity Apprentice contestant seemed to specialize in stories that “generally originated at more obscure, gossipy websites, and concerned White House palace intrigue, media personalities, or prominent Republicans in Congress.”

Neither Manigault nor the White House provided comment to the Daily Beast. Last month, she walked off the panel stage at the National Association of Black Journalists convention after a heated, nearly half-hour exchange with Bounce TV’s Ed Gordon, during which Manigault accused Gordon of being “aggressive” when he walked close to her.