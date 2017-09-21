EXCLUSIVE: Just over a week before the re-imagined Flatliners comes out, Nina Dobrev is keeping her days full with two new projects.

Currently filming Roger Avary’s Lucky Day in Toronto, The Vampire Diaries alum is also joining Ken Marino’s sophomore feature directing effort Dog Days, I’ve learned. Dobrev will play Good Day Seattle host Elizabeth in the canine connected ensemble comedy from the West Hot American Summer vet. The character relies on her pet through life and work stresses, including the unwelcomed advances of an on-air colleague. Penned by Elissa Matsueda and Erica Oyama, and produced by Mickey Liddell, Pete Shilaimon, Jennifer Monore, and Scott Holroyd, Dog Days is set to start shooting in Los Angeles later this year.

Before then, Dobrev will finish up her role in the first film directed by Pulp Fiction co-scribe Avary in over a decade. Co-starring with Reservoir Dogs alum Michael Madsen and Luke Bracey in the ex-con thriller, Doprev portrays Chloe in the Killing Zoe helmer’s latest effort. The character is the French speaking artist wife of the ex-con and mother of his daughter at the center of Lucky Day, which all takes places over a single unpleasant day.

Samuel Hadida and Don Carmody are producing Lucky Day.

Add to the September 29 debuting Flatliners with Ellen Page and Kiefer Sutherland, Dobrev is in the Maisie Williams and Asa Butterfield co-starring Departure and comedy Crash Pad with Christina Applegate and Domhnall Gleeson.

Dobrev is represented by CAA and Lighthouse Management.