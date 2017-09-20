Magnolia Pictures has acquired U.S. rights to Nico, 1988, the biopic of sorts of the sometime-Velvet Underground lead singer that was written and directed by Susanna Nicchiarelli. The pic both opened and won the Horizons competition at the Venice Film Festival, and now Magnolia is planning a 2018 theatrical release.

Danish actress-singer-songwriter Trine Dyrholm stars as Nico, the Andy Warhol discovery who sang lead vocals on several tracks of VU’s 1967 debut album — after the group featuring Lou Reed, John Cale, Sterling Morrison and Maureen Tucker had made waves as Warhol’s own house band. But the film centers on the final two years of Nico’s life in 1987 and 1988, approaching 50 and living a solitary life in Manchester. Her manager Richard (John Gordon Sinclair) convinces her to hit the road again and tour Europe to promote her latest album. Struggling with her demons and the consequences of a muddled life, she longs to rebuild a relationship with her son, whose custody she lost long ago.

The film is an I Wonder Pictures release of a Vivo film with Rai Cinema and Tarantula production in co-production with VOO and BE TV. Marta Donzelli, Gregorio Paonessa, Joseph Rouschop and Valérie Bournonville produced, and the executive producer is Alessio Lazzareschi.

The deal was negotiated by Magnolia SVP Acquisitions John Von Thaden and Celluloid Dreams’ Charlotte Mickie for the filmmakers.