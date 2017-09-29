Nickelodeon veteran Keith Dawkins is leaving the company where he served as EVP and head of TeenNick and Nicktoons. Dawkins, who will be departing next week, will be taking on the role of CEO of The First Tee, a nonprofit youth development organization founded by the Professional Golf Association (PGA). In the new job, which reflects Dawkins’ passion for sports and pro-social causes, Dawkings will succeed long-time topper Joe Louis Barrow, Jr. who had announced his retirement.

Cyma Zarghami, president of Viacom’s Nickelodeon Group, just announced Dawkins’s departure in a company memo, calling him “an expert advocate, partner and leader for Nickelodeon.” In the interim, Laura Lundgren, SVP of Marketing for NickSplat and Nick Sports, will take over his responsibilities.

Dawkins, a valued Nickelodeon executive, joined the company in 2003 from VH1 as Nick’s first-ever General Manager of Nicktoons. From there, his responsibilities grew to include the TeenNick, Nick Jr. and NickMusic channels, and he launched and oversaw TeenNick’s The Splat and NickToon’s NickSports programming blocks.

Here is Zarghami’s email: