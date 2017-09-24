The day after a Twitter war between President Donald Trump and the NFL, the players and owners responded with various shows of solidarity.

Several Miami Dolphins players wore black “ImWithKap” t-shirts while warming up before their Sunday game with the New York Jets. The t-shirts refer to Colin Kaepernick, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback who started the anthem-kneeling protests last year, but then became a free agent and was seemingly black-balled by the league. He isn’t currently playing.

At the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants game at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Eagles players and team owner Jeffrey Lurie locked arms on the sidelines as a large flag was unfurled to cover the playing field. Navy vet Jenerald Wilson was in full uniform singing the national anthem.

Giants players Olivier Vernon, Landon Collins and Damon “Snacks” Harrison all knelt while the anthem was performed. The rest of the Giants players locked arms in solidarity in a line stretching along the sideline.

The NFL champion New England Patriots linked arms on the sidelines during the anthem. Quarterback Tom Brady, an admitted friend of Trump, put his hand over his heart. Several of his teammates took a knee. Brady had earlier indicated support for Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ Instagram post showing kneeling players. Dour Patriots coach Bill Belichick stood with his arms crossed next to Brady during the anthem.

At MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, all of the New York Jets linked arms during the anthem, but no player took a knee. Five Dolphins players were seen kneeling on the sidelines, with the rest of the players linking arms.

CNN reported that the Pittsburgh Steelers were booed by hometown fans as they emerged from their locker room following the national anthem. The team indicated it was staying off the field to focus on football rather than politics. Steelers offensive lineman Alejandro Villanueva, who is also a captain in the U.S. Army, stood by the tunnel entrance with his hand over his heart during the anthem.

The New York Times reported that fans also booed in a number of cities, including what was termed “significant” booing before the Indianapolis Colts game against the Cleveland Browns in Indianapolis.

In Detroit, anthem singer Rico Lavelle sunk to one knee and raised a fist at the conclusion of his performance. That was believed to be a first.

Some protest were less obvious. Tennessee Titans wide receiver Rishard Matthews planned to indicate his feelings on his cleats. Matthews said he would post “We Are One” and “We All Bleed the Same” on his red, white and blue shoes.

Anger built on Saturday among players, and the NFL Players Association attempted to coordinate a league-wide response to Trump’s tweets. When that didn’t materialize, players and teams were left to formulate their own response.

Fox Sports correspondent Jay Glazer reported that two teams planned to coordinate encircling the national anthem singer at their game. Several others allegedly will stay in the locker room during the national anthem, breaking tradition.

The NFL day began in London, as multiple players for the Baltimore Ravens and Jacksonville Jaguars took a knee during the national anthem. Jaguars players also stood arm-in-arm on the sidelines, with team owner Shahid Khan, a Trump inaugeration donor, linking arms with his players.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, the Players Association, and various football stars fired back at Trump after the president ripped players who don’t stand up for the national anthem. Goodell called Trump’s comments “divisive.”

At a campaign rally Friday night in Alabama, Trump said, “Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, say, ‘Get that son of a b—- off the field right now. ‘Out, you’re fired!’ Total disrespect of our heritage, a total disrespect of everything that we stand for.” Trump also mentioned NFL television ratings being down and the increase in penalties related to an effort at greater player protection.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell responded in kind. “Divisive comments like these demonstrate an unfortunate lack of respect for the NFL, our great game and all of our players, and a failure to understand the overwhelming force for good our clubs and players represent in our communities.”

The commissioner’s comments were echoed by those of NFL Players Association executive director DeMaurice Smith, who responded via Twitter on Saturday morning.

“We will never back down,” Smith said in his statement. “We no longer can afford to stick to sports.”

Current and former players, and others, also responded to Trump via Twitter and Instagram. In one of the most surprising examples, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers posted a kneeling photo of his teammates. The post was supported by New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, who posted an emoji of a bicep to show solidarity. Brady is a well-known conservative and has indicated he is friendly with Trump.

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, a Trump presidential campaign donor, also hit back, releasing a statement saying he was “deeply disappointed” with Trump’s stance.

Also on social media: