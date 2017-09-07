Network and cable news channels are planning full-force coverage of Hurricane Irma, the massive Category 5 storm already described as a “nuclear hurricane” by one Florida mayor — a description quickly seized by cable anchors. No hyperbole seems necessary after Hurricane Harvey, though, and news organizations are preparing for extensive coverage through the weekend.

Deadline will update this list as additional coverage is announced. Note: All times are Eastern.

ABC

World News Tonight anchor David Muir is leading coverage from Florida, with chief meteorologist Ginger Zee reporting on the storm’s latest developments from New York.

Reporting from Florida are Good Morning America news anchor Amy Robach, senior meteorologist Rob Marciano, chief national correspondent and World News Tonight weekend anchor Tom Llamas, and correspondents Gio Benitez and Alex Perez. Correspondents will report from Puerto Rico, the Bahamas and other locations, with travel disruption covered by correspondent David Kerley, and chief business and economic correspondent Rebecca Jarvis handling the economic impact of the storm.

CBS

CBS News will provide full coverage of Hurricane Irma on all broadcasts and platforms with an extensive team of correspondents deployed across the storm’s path. CBSN, CBS News’ 24/7 live, streaming news service, will deliver up-to-the-minute reporting as the storm approaches and throughout the weekend with CBS News correspondents in the field and updates from CBS News affiliates.

CBS News’ coverage plans include:

Jeff Glor co-anchors the CBS Evening News (6:30-7 PM) from Miami beginning tonight, with Anthony Mason co-anchoring from the CBS Broadcast Center in New York. Glor co-anchors CBS This Morning (7-9 AM) from Miami beginning Friday, with Charlie Rose, Gayle King and Norah O’Donnell anchoring from New York. Glor continues the coverage from Florida throughout the weekend for all CBS News broadcasts and platforms.

CBS News provides storm updates and special reports throughout the day on Saturday and Sunday.

CBS Sunday Morning (9-10:30 AM), Face the Nation (check local listings) and CBS Weekend News (check local listings) will provide extensive reporting on the impact of Hurricane Irma.

CNN

CNN and CNNI’s continued coverage includes reports from correspondents Rosa Flores, Miguel Marquez, Kyung Lah in Miami; Bryn Gingrass in Orlando; Patrick Oppmann in Havana; Paula Newton in Cap-Haitien, Haiti; and, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Leyla Santiago, George Howell and Rafy Rivera.

Fox News Channel

Fox News Channel will provide breaking news coverage of Hurricane Irma, with correspondents in Florida and the Southeast including Lauren Blanchard, Peter Doocy, Matt Finn, Steve Harrigan, Adam Housley, Griff Jenkins, Phil Keating, Rick Leventhal, Bryan Llenas, Jillian Mele, Jonathan Serrie and Joel Waldman.

FNC will be live through primetime, and Happening Now anchor Jon Scott will present Breaking News: Hurricane Irma from 11 PM-1 AM. During tomorrow’s daytime programming, chief news anchor Shepard Smith will break in with the latest news on Irma from the Fox News Deck and will anchor the 3-5 PM hours. Meteorologists Janice Dean, Adam Klotz and Rick Reichmuth will contribute from New York City.

NBC/MSNBC

NBC News says it’s deploying the full resources of its expansive network and cable network to cover Hurricane Irma, including NBCNews.com at NBCNews.com/Irma.

Lester Holt leads NBC News’ coverage of Hurricane Irma and will anchor NBC Nightly News on the ground beginning tonight. Holt will also report for Today.

Al Roker will be live in the field beginning tonight on NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt, and meteorologist Dylan Dreyer will join Today from the ground to report on the hurricane’s latest path. Meteorologist Bill Karins and weather anchor Dave Price will forecast the latest on Hurricane Irma for NBC News broadcasts and MSNBC programs in-studio.

NBC News medical correspondent Dr. John Torres will be in Miami Saturday to cover Hurricane Irma for NBC News and MSNBC. Correspondents will be in on the ground throughout Florida and in San Juan, Puerto Rico and the Bahamas.