Netflix has ordered Störst av Allt (Quicksand), its first Swedish original series based on the bestselling novel by Malin Persson Giolito, with The Bridge writer Camilla Ahlgren set to pen the adaptation.

Voted Nordic Crime Novel of the year in 2016, Störst av Allt (Quicksand) centers around a mass shooting that takes place at a prep school in Stockholm’s wealthiest suburb, and a normal high school student, Maja Norberg, who finds herself on trial for murder. When the events of that tragic day are revealed, so too are the private details about her relationship with Sebastian Fagerman and his dysfunctional family.

Netflix is partnering with leading Swedish production company FLX (Bonusfamiljen/The Bonus Family, The 100-Year-Old Man Who Climbed Out The Window and Disappeared) on the project with Pontus Edgren producing. It’s slated to go into production in 2018.

“It is both a great honour and challenge to work with FLX and Netflix on Störst av Allt (Quicksand),” said Ahlgren. “I want to tell this story from the main character Maja’s perspective; her story raises questions about guilt, responsibility, punishment and redemption. It holds a mirror up to our time whilst also serving as both a suspenseful thriller and a moving love story.”

“Sweden has a tradition of great crime literature and series and we’ve been looking for something special in this area. We are excited to bring Malin’s great novel to life and to work with Camilla, one of the best TV writers globally, ” said Erik Barmack, VP of International original series at Netflix. “We are delighted also to partner with Pontus and the FLX team and believe that Netflix will be the perfect global platform to showcase their talents and continue the canon of great Nordic storytelling.”