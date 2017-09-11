Brittany S. Hall, who recurs on the current season of HBO’s Ballers, has been cast in the Netflix romantic comedy Nappily Ever After, from director Haifaa Al-Mansour. It’s based on the novel by Trisha R. Thomas and an original script by Tina Chism. Sanaa Lathan stars as Violet Jones who, after an accident at the hairdresser, realizes that she isn’t living the life she that she really wanted. Hall will play one of Violet’s best friends in the film, which is in production in Atlanta. Tracey Bing, Marc Platt, Jared Leboff and Lathan are producing, with Benedict Carver, Vincent Cirrincione and Mark Moran serve as exec producers. Hall, who was upped to a series regular for season four of Ballers, is repped by APA, Stokes Management, Alexander White Agency, and Myman, Greenspan, Fineman, Fox, & Light LLP.

Courtesy of Circle of Confusion

Newcomer Isabel Arraiza has joined the Nick Hamm-directed indie Driven, which stars Jason Sudeikis, Lee Pace, Judy Greer, and Timothy Olyphant. The film follows Jim Hoffman (Sudeikis), a con artist-turned-informer for the FBI in the war on drugs. Arraiza will play Pace’s wife in the pic, which is being produced by Luillo Ruiz of Pimienta Film Company, Tempo Productions’ Piers Tempest and Jo Bamford as well as Brad Feinstein. Walter Josten of Blue Rider Pictures is exec producing the project, with Blue Rider and Romulus Entertainment financing. Arraiza is repped by Circle of Confusion and Gersh.