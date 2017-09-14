One of the college football players featured in the Netflix series Last Chance U and his brother have been charged in a Tennessee stabbing death.

Isaiah Wright, 20, and Camion Patrick, 22, are among four men charged in connection to the July 25 death of 18-year-old Caleb Radford, who was stabbed multiple times on a street in Louisville, Tennessee.

Wright and Patrick were charged on Wednesday (two other men, Keshawn Hopewell and Itiq Green, were arrested last month).

According to the Knoxville News Sentinel, Patrick was arrested in Bloomington, Indiana, where he is a student at Indiana University. Wright was arrested in Harriman, Tennessee.

Wright was featured on Season 2 of the Netflix series when he played for East Mississippi Community College, the school team chronicled in Last Chance U. Season 2 debuted in July. Patrick also played for EMCC, but before the Netflix series was filmed.

The series takes its title from the nickname of school’s football program, where many of the junior college players are recruited after being removed from Division I teams following academic or disciplinary issues.