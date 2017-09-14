Michael Stuhlbarg, Freya Mavor, Nikolai Kinski and Griffin Dunne have joined the cast of Gore, Netflix’s upcoming bio of author Gore Vidal starring Kevin Spacey in the title role.

The newcomers follow the previously confirmed Douglas Booth to the project.

Stuhlbarg (Boardwalk Empire) will play Howard, Gore’s longtime companion; Booth and Mavor (The Sense of an Ending) will be a young couple whose Amalfi Coast vacation is derailed by Gore’s attentions; and Dunne and Kinski (Yves Saint Laurent) are set as Leonard Bernstein and Rudolph Nureyev, regular visitors to Gore’s Ravello villa.

Gore is directed by Michael Hoffman from his screenplay with Jay Parini, author of the 2015 biography Empire of Self: A Life of Gore Vidal. The film centers on the period in 1982 following Gore’s failed California Senate attempt. He retreats to his Italian home La Rondinaia in a Bacchanalian attempt to circumvent writer’s block and ennui.

Andy Paterson, who previously produced Spacey’s 2004 Bobby Darin biopic Beyond the Sea, produces for Sympathetic Ink. Principal photography is underway in Italy with additional lensing in London.

Netflix plans a 2018 release.