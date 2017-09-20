Netflix has given an eight-episode straight-to-series order to an untitled comedy (fka Russian Doll) from Natasha Lyonne, Leslye Headland (Bachelorette, Sleeping with Other People) and Amy Poehler, with Lyonne attached to star.

Co-created and executive produced by Lyonne, Poehler and Headland, the comedy follows a young woman named Nadia (Lyonne) on her journey as the guest of honor at a seemingly inescapable party one night in New York City.

“Natasha’s humor, humanity and depth have connected with audiences around the world on Orange Is the New Black,” said Cindy Holland, VP Original Content for Netflix. “With this new series, she, Leslye and Amy are creating an ambitious and uniquely formatted comedy that will have viewers guessing as much as they will be laughing.”

Headland wrote the first episode, and she and Lyonne will serve as writers for the series. Universal Television, Poehler’s studio-based Paper Kite Productions, JAX Media and 3 Arts Entertainment produce, with Brooke Posch executive producing for Paper Kite and Dave Becky for 3 Arts Entertainment.

“So excited to get cracking with the intensely brilliant Leslye Headland, the GOAT with a heart of gold Amy Poehler, and Netflix, the safe haven I’ve been searching for since the ’80s,” said Lyonne. “Deeply moved to work with such heavy hitters and to share our show with the world.”

Added Headland, “These women are heroes of mine and to work with them at a company that promotes originality and creativity is a thrill.”

Parks and Recreation alumna Poehler next will be seen as co-host and executive producer via her Paper Kite of the upcoming NBC competition series The Handmade Project. She also has an animated comedy presentation at Fox with Mike Scully and Julie Scully. Poehler is repped by WME, and Headlund is with UTA.