Netflix and the Australian Broadcasting Corporation have commissioned Banijay Group company Screentime to produce the six-hour political thriller series Pine Gap. Created by showrunner Greg Haddrick and co-writer Felicity Packard, Pine Gap is set in and around the US/Australia joint defense facility in central Australia.

Pine Gap will begin pre-production in Adelaide in November and will film across multiple locations in South Australia and the Northern Territory in 2018. The project has major support from the South Australian Film Corporation and the South Australian State Government.

Set in the secretive world of intelligence, Pine Gap exposes the stress on nations and individuals when ultimate loyalty is under threat, and conflicting interests, personal ideals and a tragic mistake endanger the American/Australian joint military alliance.

The series will be produced by Lisa Scott and Felicity Packard, and executive produced by Screentime’s Bob Campbell, Rory Callaghan and Greg Haddrick, and the ABC’s Sally Riley and Kym Goldsworthy.

“We are delighted to be working with Netflix and the ABC to produce an original concept for a worldwide audience,” said Haddrick.

Bob Campbell, Executive Chairman of Screentime, said “Screentime is delighted that Netflix and the ABC have come together to commission this production that has been in development by the Screentime drama team for a number of years.”

A Screentime production, Pine Gap is financed by Netflix and the ABC, in association with the South Australian Film Corporation. Additional financial support is being provided by a grant from Screen Territory.