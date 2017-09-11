Netflix has made its second pickup of the day at Toronto, snagging worldwide rights to Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond, a documentary that chronicles Jim Carrey’s four-month transformation into the late comic Andy Kaufman for the 1999 biopic Man on the Moon. WME Global and Cinetic Media made the deal, which is for north of $3M.

Netflix

Carrey earned a Golden Globe for the role, but many of the production’s most Kaufmanesque moments played out in behind-the-scenes video taken by Kaufman’s former girlfriend, Lynne Margulies, and former writing partner, Bob Zmuda. In the docu, Carrey looks back at the resulting footage 18 years later, reflecting on how he and Kaufman came up in oddly parallel universes; his experience channeling Andy and the Taxi alum’s lounge-act alter ego Tony Clifton; and, more broadly, the spiritual journey of his career.

Completely titled Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond – Featuring a Very Special, Contractually Obligated Mention of Tony Clifton, the pic from Vice Documentary Films is produced by Spike Jonze, Danny Gabai and Brendan Fitzgerald. Executive producers are Eddy Moretti, Shane Smith, Tony Clifton, Michael Kronish, Jim Czarnecki and Nicole Montez.

Also today at Toronto, the Orchard has acquired Louis C.K.‘s dark comedy I Love You, Daddy, a brazen look at beloved artists who are trailed by scandal that the multihyphenate shot earlier this year in black and white and on 35mm. Louis C.K. wrote the film from from a story he co-wrote with Vernon Chatman.