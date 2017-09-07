“Neo Yokio is the greatest city in the world. It is a diverse labyrinth of cultural and architectural innovation. Of course, whenever a city becomes the envy of the world, problems are bound to arise.”

We’re getting the first look at Neo Yokia, Netflix’s new six-episode anime series from creator, writer and executive producer Ezra Koenig (Vampire Weekend), writer/executive producer Nick Weidenfeld and his Friends Night banner.

Jaden Smith stars as lovesick Kaz Kaan, the youngest member of a family of “magistocrats” – pink-haired demon slayers who once liberated the city of Neo Yokia. Today, his demon-slaying is barely more than a side-hustle coordinated by his Aunt Agatha (Susan Sarandon) – Kaz himself would rather concern himself with shopping, field hockey and – of course – mending his broken heart.

Always by Kaz’s side are his faithful mecha-butler, Charles (Jude Law), and his inseparable friends Lexy and Gottlieb (The Kid Mero and Desus Nice) as he navigates the complexities of life in Neo Yokio and tries to stay one step ahead of his arch-rival, Neo Yokio’s number one most eligible bachelor, Arcangelo Corelli (Jason Schwartzman.)

Things take a mysterious turn when Kaz is drawn into the turbulent world of ex-fashion blogger Helena St. Tessero (Tavi Gevinson), setting in motion a sequence of events that force him to question everything he knows about Neo Yokio.

The series is a collaboration between Netflix and Japanese anime studios Production IG and Studio Deen, along with Seoul-based animation studio MOI.

All six episodes of Neo Yokio will launch globally on Friday, September 22 exclusively on Netflix.