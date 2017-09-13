NBC won Monday among broadcasters in the demo and total viewers with American Ninja Warrior reporting season highs (1.4 demo rating, 5.83M viewers) as well as its best margin over ABC’s Bachelor in Paradise in the demo.

At 8 PM, Ninja (1.4, 5.83M) and BiP (1.4, 5.31M) tied for tops in the demo, while CBS’s repeat Big Bang Theory (1.1, 6.35M) handily took total viewers.

Ninja pulled ahead to dominate both metric at 8:30 PM (1.6, 6.32M), 9 PM (1.7, 6.72M), and 9:30 PM (1.7, 6.35M).

NBC’s Midnight, Texas took a steep slide off its Ninja leadin at 10 PM (0.8, 3.06M) and 10:30 PM (0.7, 2.6M).

In the 10 PM hour, the NBC’s supernatural series’s 0.7 demo rating tied ABC’s To Tell The Truth (0.7, 3.02M), but finished third in total viewers, behind Truth and CBS’s slot winning Scorpion repeat in total viewers (0.6, 3.74M).

NBC finished the night with a 1.3 demo rating and 5.148M viewers, besting ABC’s 1.1, 4.667M, CBS’s 0.9, 4.667M, Fox’s 0.6, 2.401M and CW’s 0.2, 1.009M.