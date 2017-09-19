No Olympics, no Super Bowl, no problem. NBC said today that it has won the September-to-September 18-49 ratings crown for a fourth consecutive year. With a week left to go in the 2016-17 season, the network based its victory on the most current” ratings data from Nielsen Media Research.

NBC also topped its Big 4 rivals in adults 25-54; men and women 25-54; men and women 18-49; and adults, men and women 18-34. It tied for the win in in men 18-34 and finished second to CBS in total viewers.

The Peacock noted that this is the first time it has won the September-to-September season in 18-49 with no boost from an Olympics or Super Bowl since taking the 2002-03 season.

In the key adult 18-49 demographic, NBC won the season when counting all programming as well as with entertainment programming only, scripted shows only and alternative programs only. It also is No. 1 in late-night with The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Late Night with Seth Meyers, and its Today tops the 52-week leaderboard among morning shows in adults 18-49 and 25-54. NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt leads the evening news programs among those two demos, and its Meet the Press did the same for Sunday morning public affairs shows, adding a total-viewers win as well.

Premiere Week 2017 kicks off Monday.