NBC has announced a couple of scheduling changes to accommodate Hand In Hand: A Benefit For Hurricane Harvey Relief, which will be broadcast Tuesday, September 12 simultaneously on ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox and CMT. The hourlong telethon will air 8-9 PM ET and replay at 8-9 PM PT on the West Coast.

NBC’s America’s Got Talent, which airs Tuesdays from 8-10 PM ET, will be pushed ahead an hour and air immediately following the telethon from 9-11 PM ET. Midnight, Texas, which was scheduled to air an episode at 10 PM ET Tuesday, September 12 following AGT, will now move to Wednesday, September 13 at 10 PM ET.

The Harvey relief telethon will feature appearances from Oprah Winfrey, George Clooney, Beyonce, Jamie Foxx, Julia Roberts, Barbra Streisand, Reese Witherspoon and others.

Proceeds will benefit United Way of Greater Houston, Habitat for Humanity, Save the Children, Direct Relief, Feeding Texas and The Mayor’s Fund for Hurricane Harvey Relief (administered by the Greater Houston Community Fund) through the Hand in Hand Hurricane Relief Fund managed by Comic Relief USA.