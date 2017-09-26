NBC has put in development Too Close To Home, a multi-camera sisters comedy from Ellen DeGeneres, former 2 Broke Girls co-executive producers Michael Lisbe and Nate Reger and Warner Bros. TV.

Written by Lisbe and Reger based on an original idea by DeGeneres, Too Close To Home is a comedy about two sisters who came from very humble beginnings. One of them bettered her circumstances through education and hard work, which paid off in the form of a relatively good life. That “good life” is upended when her much lazier sister strikes it rich by winning the lottery and comes crashing into her world.

DeGeneres and Jeff Kleeman executive produce via Warner Bros. TV-based A Very Good Production, alongside Lisbe and Reger.

This marks the first A Very Good Production scripted project based on an idea by DeGeneres. She wanted to explore family values, class and the American dream in contemporary America in a fun and accessible way through the story of the overachieving older sister who’d earned her success with hard work and determination, becoming the first in the family to go to college, and the not-driven younger sister who was content with her simple life until a stroke of luck made her wealthier.

DeGeneres and Kleeman met with Lisbe and Reger, who had just become available following the end of 2 Broke Girls, and they all hit if off. One of the writers had a similar experience, with his father from Michigan also being the first in his family to go to college. Additionally, DeGeneres hails from middle America having grown up in Louisiana.

Lisbe and Reger have experience writing a multi-camera comedy about two young women from different backgrounds from their stint as co-executive producers on 2 Broke Girls, Their series credits also include Your Family Or Mine and Cougar Town. The duo as well as A Very Good Production, are repped by ICM Partners.

At NBC, A Very Good Production has several unscripted series, including Little Big Shots and the upcoming Ellen’s Game Of Games.