NBC has put in development Sour Mash, a single-camera half-hour family workplace comedy from Blacklist feature scribes Michael Gagerman and Andrew Waller (Search Party), Roy Lee’s Vertigo Entertainment, producer of the smash boxoffice hit It, and Warner Bros. TV.

Written by Gagerman and Waller, Sour Mash is about a brilliant Latina chemist from Brooklyn with a passion for making bourbon who is tapped to become the master distiller at a failing family-owned distillery in Kentucky. She finds that making great bourbon is easy compared to dealing with the eccentric family that hired her.

Gagerman and Wallerman executive produce with Vertigo Entertainment’s Lee and head of TV Michael Connolly. Warner Bros. TV, where Vertigo Entertainment has an overall deal, is the studio.

Gagerman and Waller co-wrote with Scot Armstrong the screenplay for the 2014 adventure comedy feature Search Party starring Adam Pally, TJ Miller and Thomas Middleditch. Their original screenplay Repeat Offenders was recently acquired by Neil Moritz’ Original Film. They are repped by ICM Partners, Anonymous Content and attorney Darren Trattner.

Through the company’s long-time feature relationship with Warner Bros., Vertigo produced the new adaptation of Stephen King’s horror classic It, which has been smashing boxoffice records, as well as the upcoming Ninjago. In TV, Vertigo produced A&E’s signature drama Bates Motel and currently has The Exorcist on Fox and The Son on AMC.