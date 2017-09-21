NBC has put in development a comedy from Seth Rogen & Evan Goldberg, Sugar Lyn Beard (Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates) and Sony Pictures TV, with Beard attached to star.

Rex/Shutterstock

Co-written by Beard and Guy Endore-Kaiser (Comedy Central Roast of James Franco), the untitled half-hour centers on Dr. Olivia Boudreau (Beard), a 35-year-old hard-charging Doogie Howser-style prodigy. When she has a complete breakdown in the operating room and loses her medical license, she is forced to move in with her estranged hippy mom and her mom’s two best friends, who team up to help get her back on her feet, while teaching her all the life lessons she missed by going to med school.

Beard and Endore-Kaiser executive produce alongside Rogen, Goldberg and James Weaver of Point Grey. Sony Pictures TV, where Point Grey is under an overall deal, is the studio.

The project reunites Sausage Party co-writers/producers Rogen and Goldberg with Beard who voiced a character in the raunchy animated comedy.

Rogen and Goldberg also have been set to write, direct and produce a feature film adaptation of Invincible, the Image/Skybound Entertainment comic series from The Walking Dead‘s Robert Kirkman, Ryan Ottley & Cory Walker. The Preacher co-creators also have an adaptation of The Boys graphic novel in development at Cinemax with Supernatural creator Eric Kripke.

Beard had a starring role in feature Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates and is set to guest star as Rebecca Sharpe, aka Hazard, in an upcoming episode of CW’s The Flash.

Beard, Kaiser and Point Grey are repped by UTA.