NBC has given a script commitment plus penalty to The Outsider, a legal drama thriller from The Art of More creator Chuck Rose, husband/wife producing duo Walter Parkes and Laurie MacDonald, and Universal TV.

Rex/Shutterstock

Written/executive produced by Rose, The Outsider is a legal thriller set in the powerful but often secretive world of the Supreme Court as seen through the eyes of their clerks, the young twentysomethings who struggle to balance their messy personal lives against the incredible demands of their jobs. When a street savvy public defender is suddenly offered the chance to be the Chief Justice’s newest clerk, he finds himself unwittingly embroiled in a dangerous web that reaches far beyond the halls of the Court.

Parkes and MacDonald executive produce as part of their first-look deal with Universal TV, along with Parkes + MacDonald’s Evan Hayes. Brendan Deneen of MacMillan Entertainment is producer.

This is the first sale under the overall deal Rose signed at Universal TV in May. His The Art of More, starring Dennis Quaid, Kate Bosworth and Cary Elwes, has aired two seasons on Sony’s Crackle. He is repped by APA, attorney Mark Temple, and Management 360.

Parkes and MacDonald are producing the upcoming Barbie movie at Sony, which is eyeing a summer 2018 release. The duo are repped by UTA.