NBC has put in development an untitled crime drama, aka Deadline, from CSI alum Josh Berman, Timeless co-executive producer Matt Whitney and Sony Pictures TV Studios.

Written by Whitney, the project centers on a former FBI agent who, after a traumatic experience, takes a job as an investigative journalist at a well-known and widely circulated weekly magazine – reporting on high-profile crimes, seeking justice for victims, their families and the falsely accused. Depending on the story, she can be an asset to her former colleagues at the FBI, or a thorn in their side.

Berman executive produces via his Osprey Productions alongside the company’s head of production and development Chris King, as well as Whitney and Jess Cagle. The project falls under Berman’s overall deal at Sony TV and stems from a blind script deal Whitney has at the studio.

This is Berman’s second sale this season to NBC. He also has legal drama Closure with executive producer John Legend, which received a put pilot commitment.

Whitney, who also served as a writer-producer on CSI: Cyber and White Collar, is repped by ICM Partners, Carel Cutler and Erik Hyman.

Berman spent six years on CBS’ crime procedural CSI, rising to executive producer. At Sony TV, where he has been for more than a decade, Berman created/co-created three series, Drop Dead Diva on Lifetime, The Mob Doctor on Fox and Notorious on ABC. He also worked on the studios’ The Blacklist and Daytime Divas. He is repped by CAA.