Homeland actor Navid Negahban has signed on to play the Sultan in Disney’s hotly anticipated live-action Aladdin redo, currently shooting in London with Guy Ritchie at the helm. Negahban rounds out the cast, joining Will Smith as the Genie, Mena Massoud in the titular role of Aladdin, Naomi Scott as Sultan’s daughter Princess Jasmine, Marwan Kenzari as Jafar, Nasim Pedrad as Dalia, Billy Magnussen as Prince Anders (potential husband for Princess Jasmine), and Numan Acar as Hakim.

The script is by John August, based on the 1992 classic animated film and stories from One Thousand and One Nights. Dan Lin is producing, while Marc Platt, Jonathan Eirich, and Kevin De La Noy serve as executive producers.

Oscar-winning composer Alan Menken (Beauty and the Beast) will provide the score, which includes new recordings of the original songs written by Menken, along with Oscar-winning lyricists Howard Ashman and Tim Rice (The Lion King), as well as two new songs by Menken and acclaimed La La Land, Dear Evan Hansen songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

Negahban is repped by Impression Entertainment and United Agents.