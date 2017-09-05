The National Board of Review said today it’s moving its annual film awards gala to Tuesday, January 9, 2018 from its previously announced date of Thursday, January 4, 2018. As previously reported, Willie Geist will return as host for the fourth year in a row for the gala at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City. Recipients of the org’s year-end honors will be named on Tuesday, November 28 as previously announced.

The National Board of Review’s event helps shift awards season into full gear with honors for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor and Actress, Best Original and Adapted Screenplay, Breakthrough Performance, and Directorial Debut, as well as signature honors such as the William K. Everson Award for Film History, Freedom of Expression, and the NBR Spotlight Award.

This past year’s NBR winners included Oscar awardees Manchester by the Sea, Moonlight, The Salesman and O.J.: Made in America.