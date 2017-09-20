Swedish actor Matias Varela, breakout star of Season 3 of the hit Netflix series Narcos, has signed with ICM Partners.

In Narcos, Varela plays the real-life character Jorge Salcedo who was the head of security for the infamous Cali cartel. Salcedo eventually flipped, becoming a DEA informant.

Varela also recurred on Showtime’s The Borgias. In film, he was most recently seen opposite Michael Fassbender in Assassin’s Creed, and opposite Luke Bracey and Edgar Ramirez in the remake of Point Break.

Varela also is repped by Untitled Entertainment and Firman in Sweden.