AwesomenessTV has begun production on new scripted series My Dead Ex, set to premiere on go90 in 2018.

Described as your classic, will-they-won’t-they romance story, My Dead Ex centers around Charley who is living your typical teenage girl’s life. Ben, Charley’s not so secret admirer, isn’t living at all. But a little thing like death can’t stop these two teens from falling in love. Or maybe it can. Katherine Hughes (Me, Earl, and the Dying Girl) stars as Charley and Ryan Lee (Goosebumps) as Ben.

AwesomenessTV

Rounding out the cast is Medalion Rahimi (Still Star-Crossed) as Wren, Charley’s best friend; Ryan Malaty (#RealityHigh) as Luke, Charley’s love interest; Alexa Losey as Bethany, Wren’s love interest; Beth Littleford (Dog with a Blog) as Charley’s mom Laurel; Audrey Wasilewski (Mad Men) as Ben’s mom Mary; Marc Evan Jackson as Vice Principal Kelly; Matt Braunger (Agent Carter) as Officer Maloof; Sal Lopez (El Chicano) as Wallace the janitor; Todd Weeks (The Menendez Murders) as Ben’s dad Bob; Isabella Kai Rice (Unforgettable) as 10-year-old Charley, and Ryan Alessi (Virtual Boys) as 10-year-old Ben.