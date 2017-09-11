In an exclusive clip from Tali Shalom-Ezer’s drama My Days of Mercy, there is a flirty, yet awkward exchange between two women who are on two different sides of a political cause.

My Days of Mercy marks Shalom-Ezer’s American feature debut and stars Ellen Page as Lucy, the daughter of a man who is on death row. Lucy and her sister Martha (Amy Seimetz) are regular attendees at state executions across the Midwest, where they participate in demonstrations that are in favor of abolishing the death penalty. During one event, Lucy sees Mercy (Kate Mara), a daughter of a police officer whose partner was killed by a man about to receive a lethal injection. Because of their differing opinions on the hot-button issue, it would seem that the two would be at odds, but they soon share an undeniable connection. The clip above shows their unlikely chemistry and sexual tension despite their differences.

The two actresses are busy this year at TIFF, both having a pair of films premiering at the fest. Page stars in the zombie pic The Cured while Mara stars in the John Curran-directed Ted Kennedy scandal drama Chappaquiddick, which was acquired by Byron Allen’s Entertainment Studios.