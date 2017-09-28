The annual compensation for all three of 21st Century Fox’s Murdochs — Rupert, Lachlan and James — fell in the most recent fiscal year, according to a company SEC filing. The figures unveiled today come ahead of Fox’s annual shareholders meeting November 15 on the Fox lot.

Rupert Murdoch’s compensation as executive co-chairman dipped from $34.6 million in FY 2016 to $29.3 million. His son Lachlan, also executive co-chairman, made $20.6 million, down from $23.7 million. CEO James dipped from $26.4 million to $20.3 million.

The trio’s base salary remained unchanged over FY 2016: Rupert at $7.1 million and Lachlan and James at $3 million, according to the documents. All three are among the 13 on the board of directors slate up for re-election at the shareholders meeting. No surprises are expected.

21st Century Fox is still waiting on the UK government to OK its $14.6 billion takeover bid for

Sky. It has long coveted the 61% of the Brit pay-TV giant it doesn’t already own.