“A passenger has died,” announces Kenneth Branagh’s Hercule Poirot near the start of this new trailer for 20th Century Fox’s upcoming Murder on the Orient Express. “The murderer is on the train now. Everyone is a suspect. So let’s catch a killer.”

That’s about as efficient a bit of dialogue as you’re likely to hear in any trailer, neatly setting up the premise for this star-studded Orient Express for anyone who hasn’t read the book or seen Sidney Lumet’s 1974 screen version.

And the studio says there’s a clue hidden somewhere in the trailer.

This latest iteration of the Agatha Christie classic mystery, directed by and starring Branagh, features a cast including Tom Bateman, Penélope Cruz, Willem Dafoe, Judi Dench, Johnny Depp, Josh Gad, Derek Jacobi, Leslie Odom Jr., Michelle Pfeiffer, Daisy Ridley, Marwan Kenzari, Olivia Colman, Lucy Boynton, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo and Sergei Polunin.

Branagh directs from a screenplay by Michael Green. Producers are Ridley Scott, Mark Gordon, Simon Kinberg, Kenneth Branagh, Judy Hofflund and Michael Schaefer.

Perhaps the biggest mystery here is how Branagh expects anyone in 2017 to not know the famous solution to this mystery masterwork, though getting there is always half the fun, and maybe this Murder on the Orient Express has some surprises in its tracks. We’ll find out November 10, when 20th Century Fox sends the film to theaters.

Take a look at the trailer above, and if you find the clue let us know.